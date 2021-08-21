Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,711 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 291,368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,713 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

