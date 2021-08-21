Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 3.3% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $5,130,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

