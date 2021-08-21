LuaSwap (LUA) Price Reaches $0.0702 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $229,315.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00832779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048647 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002100 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,692,490 coins and its circulating supply is 106,158,926 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

