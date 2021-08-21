Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $397.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $381.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

