Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $0.21

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Lunyr has a total market cap of $477,076.52 and $1,273.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00810106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

