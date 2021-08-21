Lympo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $246,793.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $246,793.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

