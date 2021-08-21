MahaDAO Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00007355 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

