Mainstream For The Underground (MFTU) Price Hits $0.0000

Mainstream For The Underground (CURRENCY:MFTU) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Mainstream For The Underground has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mainstream For The Underground has a total market cap of $23,492.43 and approximately $19,521.00 worth of Mainstream For The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mainstream For The Underground coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00150522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.56 or 1.00091258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00928154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.09 or 0.06733859 BTC.

About Mainstream For The Underground

Mainstream For The Underground’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,139,615 coins. The Reddit community for Mainstream For The Underground is /r/cyberfm . Mainstream For The Underground’s official Twitter account is @mftu_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainstream For The Underground’s official website is mftu.net

Mainstream For The Underground Coin Trading

