Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.45. The stock had a trading volume of 270,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,719. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.73. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.75.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.