MANTRA DAO One Day Volume Reaches $11.12 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $73.57 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00827492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105559 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 353,798,392 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.