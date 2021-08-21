Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.89 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Marlin has a total market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $20.89 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00160923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,322.54 or 1.00288156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00915758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.52 or 0.06548334 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

