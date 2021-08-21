Masari Hits Market Capitalization of $923,181.59 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Masari has a total market capitalization of $923,181.59 and approximately $4,321.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,145.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.97 or 0.06684172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $685.25 or 0.01394328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.86 or 0.00370047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00140418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.82 or 0.00575475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00345378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.85 or 0.00319149 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.