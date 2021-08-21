Mask Network (MASK) Market Capitalization Tops $111.11 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00013330 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $111.11 million and $34.67 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00820963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,779,498 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

