Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.74 Million

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce $669.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $713.00 million. Masonite International reported sales of $587.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Masonite International stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.83.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

