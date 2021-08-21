Master Contract Token 1-Day Volume Hits $85,039.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $262,061.48 and $85,039.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.67 or 0.06610902 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00138710 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

