Master Contract Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $112,349.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $261,385.24 and approximately $112,349.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.97 or 0.06684172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00140418 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

