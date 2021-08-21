MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $723,116.75 and $71,602.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.40 or 1.00120649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.89 or 0.00952435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00485361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.00365219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006269 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00071666 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004563 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

