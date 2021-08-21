Maxcoin (MAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $484,607.61

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $484,607.61 and $82.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,264.53 or 0.99962783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.66 or 0.00946898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.49 or 0.00487977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00362208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00071620 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004563 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

