Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
