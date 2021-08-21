Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

