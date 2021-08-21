McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $238.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

