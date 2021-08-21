Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.93). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), with a volume of 32,230 shares changing hands.

MER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67. The stock has a market cap of £248.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

