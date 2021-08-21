MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $130.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $29,254.30 and $130.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059316 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

