MedicCoin Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. MedicCoin has a market cap of $29,226.16 and approximately $130.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

