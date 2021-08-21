MediShares (MDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.35 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $11.35 million and $1.20 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00812883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00048135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00103097 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

