Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

NYSE:MDT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

