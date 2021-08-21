Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 87,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 384,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

