megaBONK (MBONK) Achieves Market Cap of $274,509.15

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $274,509.15 and $10,467.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00835358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002101 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

