Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 199,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The company has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

