Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,284,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The company has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

