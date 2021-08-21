Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.56. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $854.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.