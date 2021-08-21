Meta Hits Market Capitalization of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.85 or 0.00840378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00161524 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

