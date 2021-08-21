Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,540.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $102,540.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00005009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 703.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001524 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

