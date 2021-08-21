Method Finance (MTHD) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $30,893.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00831645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048659 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.