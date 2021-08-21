Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Micromines has a market capitalization of $69,918.49 and approximately $57.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Micromines has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00134198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00158591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.17 or 1.00197783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00921060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.96 or 0.06530213 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

