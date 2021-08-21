Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,402 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Microsoft worth $6,721,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

