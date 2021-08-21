Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

