Mirror Protocol Price Tops $4.40 on Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $342.13 million and $55.73 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00008937 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00135154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00149197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.95 or 0.99866966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.36 or 0.00928807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.54 or 0.06674333 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.