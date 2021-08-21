Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Reaches One Day Volume of $22,643.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $27.09 million and approximately $22,643.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,283.35 or 0.06680866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00150111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.90 or 0.99715884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.00921986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.99 or 0.06676079 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,250 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars.

