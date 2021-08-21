Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Reaches $27.01 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $21,675.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $148.65 or 0.00303615 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00131901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00160083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,245.62 or 1.00582563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00920888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.65 or 0.06512714 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 181,712 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

