Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $22.11 or 0.00045107 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and $3,188.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,236,602 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.