Mist (MIST) Hits Market Cap of $7.94 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Mist has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00823174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.