Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $240,478.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $492,465.93 and $240,478.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0678 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00021422 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001337 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000108 BTC.

