Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

