Molecular Future Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.51 Million (MOF)

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Molecular Future coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $113.66 million and $20.51 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Molecular Future has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Molecular Future Profile

Molecular Future is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 coins. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

