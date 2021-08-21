Monero Classic Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $30,818.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00581127 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001652 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

