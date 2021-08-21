Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.38

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $27,247.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.36 or 0.00592572 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

