Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $376.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

