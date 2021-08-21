More Coin (MORE) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $132,414.58 and approximately $159.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00812883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00048135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00103097 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

