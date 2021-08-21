More Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $159.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $132,414.58 and $159.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00812883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00048135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00103097 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

