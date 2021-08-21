Morgan Stanley Acquires 44,473 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of SLR Investment worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLRC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $795.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.